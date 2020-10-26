Video: The Miz Wins Money in the Bank Title Shot At Hell in a Cell

The Miz now has possession of the Money In the Bank briefcase and title shot. Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw The Miz defeat Otis in singles action. Otis’ Money In the Bank briefcase was on the line.

The finish to the match saw Tucker turn on Otis by hitting him with the briefcase. Miz took advantage and pinned Otis for the win. John Morrison was at ringside but earlier he was ejected by the referee for trying to interfere with a briefcase shot. Miz later cut a backstage promo where he warned the WWE Champion and the WWE Universal Champion that they are at risk of being cashed in on. Tucker also spoke during that segment and went on about why he turned on his former Heavy Machinery partner – because he became an after-thought while Otis never thanked him, he always did what Otis needed without getting anything in return, Otis couldn’t function by himself, among other reasons.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s match inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida: