Video: The New Day Reunite for a Comedy Sketch on G4

The New Day, Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston, got back together for a comedy skit on G4’s “Attack of the Show.”

The three WWE superstars made cameo appearances alongside Will Neff and Case Blackwell in a parody commercial for “Fully Opposable Action Human” action figures. It sees The New Day compelling the Action Human to question whether or not free will is a lie.

Big E is currently sidelined because he sustained a fractured neck earlier this year after taking a suplex from Ridge Holland on the episode of SmackDown that aired on March 11.

Big E has mentioned in the past that his medical team is certain he will make a full recovery from his injury; however, it is currently unknown whether or not he will be cleared to compete again and when this will take place. He’ll have further scans next March, one year after his original injury.

Kingston and Woods are currently working together on SmackDown, and the most recent time that they competed on television was on September 23 against Ma.Çé & Mån.Sôör.

Woods has been a host for G4 ever since the relaunch of the brand in 2020.

You can watch the sketch below: