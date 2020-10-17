Video: The New Day Speaks After SmackDown Farewell Match

The New Day has officially split up after last night’s Farewell Match during the SmackDown on FOX season two premiere. That match saw Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus.

Due to the 2020 WWE Draft, Big E is staying on SmackDown while Woods and Kingston have been drafted to RAW. Big E’s significant singles push is expected to continue on SmackDown.

The New Day cut an in-ring promo before last night’s match and then shared a moment together in the middle of the ring after the win. Below is post-show video of Alyse Ashton talking to the group backstage.

Kingston said the win felt good because they haven’t been in the same ring together for more than a year, but it meant the world to share the special bond they have, and he feels fortunate to share the same ring as Big E and Woods for the past 6 years. Woods got emotional when talking about how wins and title runs are great, but it took him 9-10 years into his career to find the people he wanted to be around to make the business what he knew it could be for him. Big E said he always thinks back to how desperate he was to get on TV and to keep his job as he felt like he might get fired, and how they were just three guys trying to get booked. He said the in-ring accomplishments are incredible, but he will always remember the times they shared off-camera, and the amount of trust he can put into his teammates in a dog-eat-dog business. He ended the segment by saying if his career ends tomorrow, he will always have The New Day and the relationships with Woods and Kingston. He added that he can’t thank them enough for the 6 years and counting, noting that this is just a pause for the group.

Woods tweeted after the show and wrote, “Wrestling is real.”