Video: The Rock Gives Man A Custom Pickup Truck

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spent Thanksgiving Eve doing what he often does – giving back.

Rock hosted a private screening of his new Netflix movie Red Notice at a movie theater earlier this week, using that as the setup to gift one of his personal Ford pick-up trucks to Coach Oscar Rodriguez of Screenland Entertainment, who is also a veteran of the United States Navy.

Rock noted that the screening offered free concessions with several of the brands he owns or is invested in – Project Rock gear from Under Armour, his Teremana tequila brand, the Zoa energy drink brand, and Salt & Straw ice cream. The Great One originally wanted to gift Rodriguez a Porsche Taycan, which he drives in the Red Notice movie, but Porsche turned the idea down. Rock then gave away his personal custom Ford pick-up to Rodriguez.

Rock decided to surprise Rodriguez after hearing about how he takes care of his 75 year old mother, leads at his church, and provides support for domestic violence victims, among other deeds.

You can see full posts from Rock and Rodriguez below, along with video of the surprise, Rock’s reaction to Rodriguez driving off in his truck, and more.

Rock also made a brief appearance, live via satellite, this morning during NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He talked about how great it is to be able to see friends & family this year after “everyone being kicked around” for a few years.