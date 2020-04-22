Video: The Rock Sends Message To Triple H On The Bump

The Rock sent a special message to Triple H for today’s episode of The Bump on WWE’s Digital platforms. As noted, Triple H appeared on the show to promote his 25th Anniversary Celebration, which kicks off this Friday during SmackDown on FOX. The Rock started out his message with a joke about doing his signature “Finally…” promo in his quiet neighborhood. The Great One then praised The Game for his career, in and out of the ring.

The full video with HHH’s response can be seen below-