Video: The Undertaker and Paul Bearer Before WWE

Believe it or not, The Undertaker and Paul Bearer were paired up before they became WWE superstars. The Undertaker was known as Texas Red in World Class Championship Wrestling and he was managed by Percy Pringle, who would later become Paul Bearer in WWE. In the clip below, the young man that would eventually become The Undertaker went up against the late Bruiser Brody. The video lists the year as 1984 but others are claiming the match took place in 1987.
