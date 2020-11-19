Video: The Undertaker Appears On First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” Series

– The Undertaker has made his debut on First We Feast’s popular “Hot Ones” series on YouTube. You can see the full episode below. Filmed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taker munches on chicken wings and samples different hot sauces while talking with host Sean Evans.

First We Feast wrote the following in the YouTube description:

“How will Big Evil match up in this rumble with the wings of death? Find out how the trench coat-wearing Deadman fares in the scoville inferno known as Hot Ones while answering questions about his early days performing under the name Commando, backstage locker room beef, the zen of motorcycling, Mike Tyson’s impact on professional wrestling, and how he wants his fans to remember him. Will the Lord of Darkness ascend from hell and survive the hottest hot sauces to ever enter the ring, or will he be buried alive in the chicken bone graveyard? From Death Valley… The Undertaker!”