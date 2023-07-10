Video: The Undertaker Saves Michelle McCool From Shark In Beach Encounter

The Undertaker recently made the save for his wife, Michelle McCool, while out on vacation when a shark began swimming near the shore.

The former WWE Divas Champion and WWE Hall of Famer were at the beach when the shark came near, so she got her husband to take a closer look. Luckily, no one was hurt as Taker had a staredown with the shark.

She wrote in the caption, “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT.”

As seen below, McCool shared footage of the moment:

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT😍#myprotector 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

🤣except it was real…..but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out! #myprotector 😍 @SKWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/syaeXWeFa3 — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

The Undertaker hasn’t wrestled since his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Taker had his Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020 before he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.