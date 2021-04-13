Video: The Viking Raiders Return To RAW

The Viking Raiders are back.

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE RAW saw Erik and Ivar return to action in the second match of the night. They defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in tag team action, putting Cedric away with their double team Viking Experience finisher.

Ivar had been out of action since undergoing neck surgery in September of last year. He had been dealing with neck issues for a while, but aggravated the injuries on a suicide dive during an eight-man tag team match on the September 7 RAW episode. He then went under the knife at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama in mid-September.

Erik has worked some since Ivar was put on the shelf, but he also spent some time out of the ring and also took some time to be with his wife, former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan, as they welcomed their first child together in February, a son. Erik briefly won the WWE 24/7 Title back in November but besides last Friday’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, he has not wrestled since the November 9 RAW when he lost the 24/7 Title to Drew Gulak. Ivar mostly worked WWE Main Event matches while Ivar was gone.