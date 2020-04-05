Video: The WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Pre-Show

– Below is the WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff pre-show for Night Two, featuring hosts Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg. The Night Two Kickoff will feature Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in singles action.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Backstage News Regarding WWE WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match Production
WhatCulture.com provided some details regarding production of the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36: * The match was filmed in...
WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 Results – April 4, 2020
- The Kickoff pre-show for Night One of WWE WrestleMania 36 opens up from what appears to be WWE TV studios. Corey Graves welcomes...
How WWE Superstars Reportedly Felt About Working WrestleMania 36
Wade Keller of PWTorch.com discussed how WWE felt about performing at Wrestlemania 36 under the current circumstances: “From a number of wrestlers who were at...
More Reactions To The Bone Yard Match At Wrestlemania 36
The first-ever Boneyard Match from Night One of WWE's WrestleMania 36 continues to be the hottest topic coming out of Saturday's show. We noted...
Specuation About WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Finishes (Possible Spoilers)
According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, the original plan for Wrestlemania 36 at Raymond James Stadium was for Drew McIntyre to win the WWE...