Video: Theory Takes Shot at John Cena After WWE Money in the Bank Goes Off-Air

Theory cut a promo after the Money in the Bank event ended and said the following after winning the 2022 men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

“Whether you like it or not, you can’t deny the future, you can’t deny the gifts, you can’t deny the talent. You can’t deny that at only 24 years old, the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE history. Just remember one thing Las Vegas, I’m going to enjoy my night as Mr. Money in the Bank.

Hey, it ain’t easy being the best looking, the best in the ring. Going straight forward to the top, ain’t nobody can touch me. Not even John Cena. Everyone else’s time is up, and my time is now.”

Though there has also been speculation that the bout would be delayed, Cena vs. Theory is rumored to take place at SummerSlam.

