Video: This Week’s AEW Dark (12/14) Episode 121

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
— Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir.
— The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana & Alex Reynolds) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker.
— Tay Conti vs. Heather Monroe.
— Nyla Rose vs. Zeda Zhang.
— Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Ryo Mizunami & Riho.
— Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor.
— Nick Comoroto vs. Dean Fleming.
— Jade Cargill vs. Valentina Rossi.
— Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Faboo Andre & Tony Donati.
— Angelico vs. Invictus Khash.
— Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita.