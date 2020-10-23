Video: This Week’s NXT Injury Report

Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish were evaluated at a local medical facility following separate backstage attacks by an unknown assailant, believed to be Pat McAfee. Fish had his knee evaluated and is not cleared to compete, but is considered week-to-week. Strong was evaluated for multiple injuries and is also not cleared to compete, and his status is week-to-week

* Tommaso Ciampa took a cast shot from The Velveteen Dream, which allowed Kushida to win their Triple Threat. Ciampa was checked out by doctors after the match and his status is listed as day-to-day