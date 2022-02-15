Video: Tommaso Ciampa Makes Appearance On WWE RAW

WWE NXT star Tommaso Ciampa made an appearance during the February 14th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. After brawling with Dolph Ziggler during last week’s NXT, Ciampa was there to watch Ziggler and Robert Roode’s match against the Street Profits.

When Ziggler was on the outside of the ring, Ciampa applauded Ziggler and then threw water in his face. Roode was distracted and ended up being pinned but Ziggler was able to take out Ciampa with a superkick following the match.