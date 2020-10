– The WWE Performance Center recently posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Toni Storm. The video features a behind-the-scenes look at Storm’s return to the main NXT brand, footage from her October 14 ring return win over Aliyah, and more. The former NXT UK Superstar, who is the 2018 Mae Young Classic winner and a one-time NXT UK Women’s Champion, discusses the emotional roller coaster she’s been on for the past few months, what it means to be on the black & yellow brand, and more.