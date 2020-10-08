Video: Toni Storm Speaks On Returning To NXT

A new promo for Toni Storm aired during tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

As noted, Storm interrupted NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai after her successful title defense over Candice LeRae at Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” event. Speaking from the big screen, Storm announced that she is returning to the main NXT brand from the NXT UK brand. The promo from tonight’s show replayed how Storm warned Shirai and the rest of the women’s division that they need to have their head on a swivel because she is back in NXT. Storm was then shown in Cancun, Mexico, where she said she went to focus on her return.

“This is the place that I knew I could come to and focus, and escape, be alone. It would be the last place anyone would find me,” Storm said. “So, what am I doing now? I am preparing. This is the longest time I’ve been off in ten years. I’ve been doing this since I was 12. Two years ago i was on top of the world. I won the Mae Young Classic, I beat Io Shirai at Evolution, I then went on to become NXT UK Women’s Champion. All those accomplishments and then look at now. When was the last time you’ve heard of me? I promise that was on purpose, this is calculated. To start again I need to evolve, new opponents. I need a change of scenery and this Toni Storm is like nothing you’ve ever seen before.”

Storm was added to the main NXT roster earlier this week, but there’s no word on when she will make her in-ring return. Storm has not wrestled since defeating Isla Dawn in a NXT UK dark match back on March 7. She lost to Millie McKenzie at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 103 event on February 23, but her last WWE TV match was the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on January 26. Storm also lost to then-NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley during Royal Rumble Weekend at the Worlds Collide event. She defeated Shirai by DQ earlier that same week on the January 22 NXT TV show, and her last NXT UK TV match came the week before as she lost an “I Quit” match to NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray at the January 18 TV tapings, which aired on February 27. Per the stipulation on that match, Storm is no longer allowed to challenge for the NXT UK Women’s Title as long as Ray is the champion.