Video: Toni Storm To Make WWE SmackDown Debut

NXT Superstar Toni Storm is headed to the SmackDown brand. A teaser vignette for Storm aired during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. There’s no word on when she will debut, but the vignette said she will be coming soon to the blue brand.

Storm worked a RAW dark match this past Monday, defeating the returning Tegan Nox. Her last NXT TV match came on May 18, a win over new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark.

NXT’s Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart make their SmackDown debuts tonight, now going by just Nox and Shotzi. Details on their debuts can be found here.