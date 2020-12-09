Video: Tony Khan And Tony Schiavone Appear On Impact

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared during tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Khan appeared with AEW’s Tony Schiavone during a “paid advertisement from All Elite Wrestling” segment. Khan said hello to the Impact fans and commented on how it was good to be on the show, adding that he could’ve stopped AEW World Champion Kenny Omega from appearing later in the show, but he decided not to. Khan said he could’ve filed an injunction against Omega or told him that he was in breach of contract, but instead he figured he would actually help fund Impact via the paid advertisement, because he thinks it’s going to help the show, the budget, the bottom line, and hopefully helps promote AEW to have their World Champion on this show.

Khan also plugged tomorrow’s Dynamite episode on TNT, and teased that he may be scouting some of the Impact tag teams in the near future. He then teased possibly buying the promotion.

“Some of the tag teams around here, maybe I’ll come check them out. In fact, I have some investments in Nashville… there are some rumors that I might even buy Impact Wrestling.”

Khan ended the segment after mentioning Schiavone’s one night in TNA years ago, joking that it led to him quitting the business for 18 years, and plugged Schiavone’s Dynamite interview with Sting tomorrow night. Khan also invited Impact Co-Vice President Don Callis to join Omega on Dynamite this week.

Stay tuned for more on the AEW – Impact working relationship. Below is video of the segment with Khan and Schiavone: