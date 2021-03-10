Video: Tony Khan Comments On AEW Revolution Explosion In New Impact “Paid Ad”

AEW President Tony Khan is promising an explanation to the lackluster explosion at the end of the Revolution pay-per-view.

As we’ve reported, the ending of the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley featured a dud explosion, which was quickly criticized on Twitter by fans and wrestlers. Omega retained his title in the main event, but was said to be furious backstage at the dud explosion. The storyline blame was also put on Omega as he put the match together.

Khan appeared with Tony Schiavone for another “paid advertisement” segment on Impact Wrestling last night and said while we learned that Omega might be the best wrestler in the world, we also learned that he’s terrible at building exploding rings. Khan acknowledged that Moxley and Eddie Kingston weren’t hurt in the dud explosion, but said Kingston still put himself in harm’s way to protect his friend Moxley.

Khan went on to say that we will find out why Kingston saved Moxley and what happened with the explosion on tonight’s Dynamite episode.

