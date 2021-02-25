Video: Tony Khan’s Latest “Paid Ad” For Impact

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan and AEW announcer Tony Schiavone returned to Impact Wrestling this week for their 11th “paid advertisement” segment. This time Khan and Schiavone brought several AEW wrestlers with them, some who were previously members of the Impact roster. Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Ryan Nemeth, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy all appeared with Khan this week. This “paid ad” was filmed at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the home of Daily’s Place.

The promo started out with Schiavone hyping up his boss – The Front Door.

“Broadway may be closed but you have a front row seat at The Tony’s! The following announcement is paid for by All Elite Wrestling,” Schiavone said. “Now I’m here with the owner of AEW, and the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and The Forbidden Door, Mr. Tony Khan. Valentine’s Day was a week ago and you still have the sunglasses on, what about it?”

Khan responded and continued to take shots at Impact, this time knocking their star power.

“That’s because I have the biggest heart in pro wrestling,” Khan said. “And Tone, I’ve got such a big heart that I love doing this charity work for Impact, it’s like my own personal Big Brother program. Impact is like the little kid I mentor once a week, I come here for the paid ads. Impact, look at all the talent I brought you. This is like 4% of the AEW roster, yet it’s more star power than you’re gonna get in two years of Impact Wrestling shows!”

Khan then plugged tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT, calling it a real wrestling show. He and Schiavone allowed the AEW wrestlers to hype the matches they will be participating in later tonight. Cage noted that he was once a former Impact World Champion, but that was the last time the title had any significance at all. The segment ended with Schiavone plugging the full card for tonight’s Dynamite.