Video: Tony Khan’s ‘Major’ Announcement On AEW Dynamite Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Prior to the October 6th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, it was being hyped up that Tony Khan would make a “major” announcement on the show. Khan’s announcement, delivered by Tony Schiavone, was that the TBS Championship is being introduced as a secondary title for the women’s division. Schiavone also plugged Dynamite moving to TBS on Wednesday, January 5th.

