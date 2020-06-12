Video: Total Bellas Season Finale Recap

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

E! released the following recap video for last night’s WWE Total Bellas season 5 finale, which featured WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev revealing that they are expecting a baby boy in August. As noted, Total Bellas has been renewed for a 6th season, which will premiere in the fall.

