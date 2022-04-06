Video: Toxic Attraction Wins The NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Tonight

Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT 2.0 saw Dolin and Jayne capture the titles by defeating Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. The finish saw Wendy Choo try to interfere on behalf of Kai and Gonzalez, but NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose took her out and during the chaos, Dolin and Jayne double teamed a distracted Gonzalez and took out her hurt knee, then hit her with the Toxic Shock move.

This is the second reign together for Dolin and Jayne. Kai and Gonzalez just won the titles at Saturday’s Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show, by defeating Dolin and Jayne. Kai and Gonzalez held the titles for three recognized days, which is actually more than their inaugural title reign that ended on the same night it began back in March 2021.