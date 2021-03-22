Video: Trailer And Details For Greatest 50 Women Superstars On WWE Network

WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars series kicked off today on the WWE Network. The series will run through this week with the top 5 being revealed on Friday. The opening episode with #50 through #36 was added to the WWE Network today. Another episode with #35 through #21 will be added tomorrow, a third episode with #20 through #11 will be added Wednesday, and the Top 10 will begin on Thursday. The top 5 will air on the final episode of the series this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

You can see a trailer for WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars below, along with a preview clip on WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Ember Moon, who ranks #41 on the list.