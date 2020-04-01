VIDEO: Trailer For “Dark Side Of The Ring: Brawl For All”

As seen above, Vice TV has released the trailer for the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode on WWE’s infamous Brawl For All tournament. This is the third episode of the second season.

The trailer reveals that tournament winner Bart Gunn, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, and others will be featured in this episode. AEW’s Chris Jericho will continue to narrate this season.

Promotional material released by Vice indicated that they will focus on how the tournament led to career-ending injuries. The tournament ran from June 29, 1998 to August 24, 1998.

The Brawl For All episode will air on Tuesday, April 7 at 10pm ET on the Vice TV cable channel, plus the Vice TV app and ViceTV.com. The “After Dark” post-show will air at 11pm ET.