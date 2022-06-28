Video: Trailer for “Marcus” Movie Starring Paul Wight

Paul Wight of AEW will portray the part of “Gus Hoffman” in the upcoming film “Marcus,” which is scheduled to be released.

The COVID-19 epidemic has caused many delays for the movie. It debuted at the Miami Film Festival in March 2020, but it won’t be available in theatres and on digital platforms until Friday, July 15, 2022. According to IMDb, the plot of the film is as follows:

“Marcus has a checkered past, but unexpected news brings an opportunity for him to right old wrongs and make amends. Marcus will have to face the consequences and overcome the greatest obstacle of all in order to find happiness: Himself.”

The movie also stars Todd Bruno, Owen Miller, and Katana Malone. The trailer can be seen here: