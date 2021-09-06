Video: Trailer For New Documentary On The WWE SmackDown After 9-11 Attacks

WWE has announced “Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11” for this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The documentary will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on September 11, 2001. The doc will feature new interview footage from several Superstars and Hall of Famers, including JBL, Steve Austin, Booker T, Edge, Kurt Angle, Paul Heyman, Senior Vice President & Executive Producer Bruce Prichard, and Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, among others.

The SmackDown 13, 2001 edition of SmackDown took place at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas, just two days after the terror attacks. This event was the first public gathering to take place in the United States after the attacks.

The trailer includes McMahon’s comments on the decision to hold the show.

“You’re the first public assembly. Having that responsibility on your shoulders, that’s probably one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made,” Vince said. He continued and commented on the attacks, “How could this happen? You knew your life was changing at that moment.”

Austin recalled, “Vince says somebody’s got to get back to work, someone’s got to send out a message, and then he goes, ‘It’s going to be us.'”

Vince continued, “Hell with it, let’s go do it for all the right reasons. Here’s the spirit, here’s the emotion, the fabric of America, and we’re going to show it to you. That was the most powerful, yet humbling experience, ever.”

You can see the full trailer below-