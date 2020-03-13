VIDEO: Trailer For New WWE Carpool Karaoke Episode

The latest episode of AppleTV’s Carpool Karaoke series is now live with top WWE Superstars featured. Above is the trailer for the episode.

2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Maryse and The Miz are all featured in different segments on this new episode. Below is the official synopsis:

“WWE and Carpool Karaoke: The Series have entered the ring before, and they’re back for a rematch. Ride along with The Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Maryse & The Miz as they dominate the Carpool Lane the way only WWE Superstars can!”

The 21 minute episode, the 8th of season 3, is rated TV-14 and is available in 4K. The AppleTV app describes the episode as, “A new batch of wrestling superstars cram themselves into our musical ride for a raucous celebration of one-hit wonders and goofy games.”

WWE Superstars previously appeared on Carpool Karaoke for the 5th episode of season 2, at this link. It’s interesting to note that the season 2 episode was rated TV-PG, not TV-14 like this new episode. That 18 minute episode was released in November 2018 with Lynch, Flair, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, The New Day, Natalya, Nia Jax, and Naomi.

The brand new Carpool Karaoke episode with WWE Superstars can be viewed on the AppleTV app for free via this link.