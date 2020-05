Below is a new preview for the next WWE Network special on WWE Hall of Famer Sting. “Sting: The Lost Tape” will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 10am ET on demand. It will then air on the main feed at 8pm ET.

You've never seen @Sting like this. 🦂 The Lost Tape premieres this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/LOkH1ekPPv — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 29, 2020