Video: Trailer For Rob Van Dam’s WWE Icons Episode

The WWE Icons documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is scheduled to premiere on Sunday 5/16, the day of the WrestleMania Backlash PPV.

WWE released a trailer for the RVD episode today, which includes new interview footage of RVD and Christian. You can see the full trailer below.

RVD appeared on The Bump earlier this month and commented on the episode. He said-

“I’m really looking forward to seeing mine. They went and interviewed family, friends, people that were influential on me when I was very young in Battle Creek, Michigan, and I haven’t seen any of that stuff yet.”