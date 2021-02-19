Video: Trailer For Upcoming WWE 24 Special On Big E

The WWE 24 documentary on WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E has been officially announced for Sunday, February 28 on the WWE Network.
The synopsis for the Big E documentary reads like this:
“From overcoming injuries and setbacks, to finding his own voice as a Superstar, watch the evolution of Intercontinental Champion Big E on a new WWE 24, premiering Sunday, Feb. 28, only on WWE Network.”
This will be the first new WWE 24 doc of 2021. Here is the trailer below-
February 28. #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/5TfSzHclGa
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) February 18, 2021