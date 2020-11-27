Video: Trailer For Upcoming WWE 24 Special On Keith Lee

The trailer for the upcoming WWE 24 special on Keith Lee has been revealed. The episode will premiere on the WWE Network on Sunday 12/6.

The trailer shows Viking Raider Erik, Adam Cole, Mark Henry, and Lee’s parents. There are other scenes that show Lee talking with Vince McMahon and AJ Styles. The trailer also includes footage from Lee’s early days on the indy scene, his WWE tryout, & more.

“Not everything is easy. I decided I would find my own way,” Lee said in the trailer opening.

The full trailer can be seen below: