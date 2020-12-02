Video: Trailer For War Games Feature On WWE Supercard

– A new three-ring WarGames event has been announced for Season 7 of the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. 2K sent us the following trailer and details for the new feature:

WWE® SuperCard Season 7 Introduces Three-Ring Chaos with New WarGames Event

New solo experience features new rewards, player-controlled pacing and … giant crab monsters?

WarGames, an exciting new solo event, is scheduled to arrive tomorrow, December 3, in WWE® SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. WarGames will be available as a free downloadable update on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including iPhone® and iPad®; the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android™ devices*; and Facebook Gaming.

WarGames will challenge players to battle for control across three rings and three rounds. Each ring will feature a random match-up type to test players’ deck-crafting skills. Player and AI cards fight for control of a ring and any losing cards get KO’d. When the dust settles, whoever has the most cards in a ring earns points, and at the end of the three rounds, the player with the most points wins.

Designed using the foundational principles behind the Road to Glory and Ring Domination events, WarGames can be played at the player’s own pace with opportunities to get rewards at regular intervals as progress is made. Every WarGames event will run across several days and feature an event card in its top slot.

WarGames will also feature giant crab monsters. What’s that all about? Players will just have to see for themselves!

As a bonus to celebrate the launch of WarGames, players can retrieve a free pack in the WWE SuperCard in-game store by logging in between Tuesday, December 3 at 12:00 p.m. PST and Thursday, December 10 at 12:00 p.m. PST. This pack contains an Adam Cole “Cataclysm” card, a WarGames cardback, 1,000 SuperCoins and 25 draft picks.**

For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe on YouTube.

Cat Daddy Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

* WWE SuperCard requires iOS 11.0 or later for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as requires Android 4.2.1 and up for Android devices. App includes optional in-game purchases.

** Limit one per account.