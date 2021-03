The trailer for the new WWE Icons documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has been released, seen below. As noted, the doc will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday.

WWE has also revealed that the “Icons: Revisited” post-show for Beth’s episode will air this Sunday on the WWE Network. That “Revisited” episode on Beth will feature Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla interviewing people close to Beth, such as Mickie James, Molly Holly, Al Snow, and Rhea Ripley, among others.