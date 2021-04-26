Video: Trailer For WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes

The official trailer for the new WWE Untold special episode on “Two Dudes With Attitudes” Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash has been released.

“WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes” will premiere this coming Sunday on the WWE Network and Peacock. It will feature new interviews with Michaels, Nash, Bruce Prichard, and author David Shoemaker.

The full trailer is below along with a Twitter reaction from HBK-