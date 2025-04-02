Video: Trailer For ‘WWE WrestleMania IX: Becoming A Spectacle’ Documentary

WWE issued the following:

PEACOCK DEBUTS OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR WRESTLEMANIA IX: BECOMING A SPECTACLE STREAMING FRIDAY, APRIL 11

Featuring never-before-seen footage from the WWE archives, WRESTLEMANIA IX: BECOMING A SPECTACLE follows the making of the Las Vegas WrestleMania in 1993 which paved the path forward for the company. From the chaos outside Caesars Palace to the action inside the ring, the documentary pulls back the curtain on the “World’s Largest Toga Party” with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the event. The documentary premieres on Friday, April 11, exclusively on Peacock, just ahead of the highly anticipated WrestleMania 41, set in the same city as WrestleMania IX, more than 30 years later.

WrestleMania 41 streams LIVE exclusively on Peacock on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 at 7 ET/4 PT.

WRESTLEMANIA IX: BECOMING A SPECTACLE features commentary from WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars, including Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Papa Shango, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Kofi Kingston, Lex Luger, Mike Rotunda aka “IRS”, Natalya, Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, Rikishi, Shawn Michaels, Ted DiBiase, The Undertaker and more. The documentary also includes interviews with key WrestleMania IX stakeholders — WWE and Caesars Palace executives, WWE directors, broadcasters, and archivists — offering behind-the-scenes insight and an inside look into the operation.

In addition to WRESTLEMANIA IX: BECOMING A SPECTACLE, Peacock Premium subscribers can stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming and other WWE Original documentaries, including BRAY WYATT: BECOMING IMMORTAL, AMERICAN NIGHTMARE: BECOMING CODY RHODES, WWE EVIL and WOOOOOO! BECOMING RIC FLAIR. Peacock also offers fan favorite shows from the WWE archives and upcoming Premium Live Events, including SummerSlam, Clash In Paris and more.

To learn more about WWE on Peacock, visit peacocktv.com/sports/WWE.

ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY

Featuring unprecedented access and the release of never-before-seen footage 30-plus years in the making, WRESTLEMANIA IX: BECOMING A SPECTACLE offers a behind-the-scenes look at WWE’s first outdoor WrestleMania live from Las Vegas. The documentary follows the 1993 extravaganza hosted at Caesars Palace that promised fans a show unlike any other. Laying the foundation for a bold journey forward, the spectacle that was WrestleMania IX created a lasting legacy and shaped the future of WWE forever.

ABOUT WRESTLEMANIA IX: BECOMING A SPECTACLE

Premiere Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Executive Producers: Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser

Co-Executive Producers: Marc Pomarico, Brian Decker

Director: Matt Braine

Producer: James Duell

Produced By: WWE

Format: Documentary, 1 episode x 120 minutes