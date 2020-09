– Below is the trailer for WWE’s new “Uncool with Alexa Bliss” podcast. WWE announced this week that the podcast will premiere on Tuesday, September 22 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms. The Miz will be her first guest. Other guests announced for future episodes are WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Lance Bass, Ryan Cabrera, James Iglehart, Taylor Hanson, Nikki Glaser, and Jon Heder, among others.