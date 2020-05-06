Video: Trailer Released For Dark Side Of The Ring Episode About The Road Warriors

The next “Dark Side of the Ring” episode from Vice TV will focus on WWE Hall of Famers Hawk and Animal, The Road Warriors. “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” will premiere next Tuesday, May 12 at 10pm ET on Vice TV. You can see the new trailer for the episode above.

The trailer shows new footage of Animal and former WWE Tag Team Champion Barry Darsow (Smash of Demolition, The Repo Man, The Blacktop Bully). The synopsis from the YouTube description reads like this: “The inside story of how wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership is undone when one half of the powerhouse duo slides into alcohol and substance abuse.”

“Dark Side of the Ring” airs at 10pm ET on all major satellite and cable providers, plus the Vice TV website and app.