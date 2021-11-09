Video: Trailer Released For WWE Ruthless Aggression Series Season 2

WWE has officially announced that season two of the Ruthless Aggression docuseries will premiere on Sunday, November 21 via Peacock and the WWE Network. This is the day of the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The second season of the Ruthless Aggression documentary series will be narrated by SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee, and will feature five episodes. The trailer can be viewed below.

Season two will pick up where the premiere season left off, and the entire season will be made available for viewing on Monday, November 22.

Ruthless Aggression season two will include new stories and never-before-revealed details from Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Batista, Rob Van Dam, Edge, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Kane, Mick Foley, Lita, Kurt Angle, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, and more.

WWE noted, “Witness The Rock’s acting career crossover, the growing fan resentment it created, and the unforgettable Hollywood character that was born as a result. Relive the first revolution of women’s wrestling, as superstars like Trish Stratus and Lita break down doors and set a new standard for the industry. Experience the birth of several innovative match concepts, such as the Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank. Witness the resurrection of Shawn Michaels, as The Heartbreak Kid writes a second chapter to his already legendary career. And learn about the early days of WWE’s developmental system – from Ohio Valley Wrestling to new ventures like Tough Enough!”

Season one of the Ruthless Aggression docuseries premiered back in February 2020 and ran for 5 episodes, each airing for around 1 hour. Hosted by actor Michael Rapaport, season one featured new interviews with top WWE Superstars and officials, with rare and never-before-seen footage that gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Ruthless Aggression Era in WWE, which ran from 2002-2008.