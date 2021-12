Trent Beretta, who was out of action for several months with a neck injury, made his return to AEW during the December 8th 2021 edition of Dynamite. Trent, who cut off his long hair, was driven into the arena by his mother Sue and he helped saved the Best Friends/Chaos from an attack by The Superkliq.

Trent and Sue engaged in a group hug with his teammates afterwards.