Video: Trey Miguel Returns To Impact

Former Rascalz member Trey Miguel returned to Impact Wrestling on last night’s show.

The opening segment saw Moose, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock and Chris Bey attack Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer and Willie Mack after a back & forth over Swann’s next challenger. Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore then made the eight-man main event, noting that Team Swann would find out their fourth member later on. Miguel was revealed to be that fourth member and he went on to pin Callihan in the match.

Miguel left Impact back in November when Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier left. It was believed that The Rascalz as a whole were headed to WWE NXT, but only Xavier and Wentz signed. They are now working as MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter). There had been rumors on Miguel possibly re-signing with Impact or going to AEW.

There’s no word yet on if Miguel has re-signed with Impact.