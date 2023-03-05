Video: Trick Williams Releases Debut Music Video

In a new music video, Trick Williams showed off his rapping skills.

Since the two stars made their debut for WWE NXT brand a few years ago, Williams has been Carmelo Hayes’ hype man.

Williams, real name Matrick Belton, debuted his first music video on YouTube, titled ‘Good Lookin’ Wrassla.’

The song is about him being a good-looking wrestler who wins over women. Julius Creed, another NXT star, also appears in the video.

Williams’ most recent match was on the February 21 episode of NXT, in which he was defeated by Ilja Dragunov.

You can watch the video below: