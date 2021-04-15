Video: Triple H And Stephanie McMahon, KUSHIDA Get Vaccinated

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and KUSHIDA all revealed on Twitter today that they received the coronavirus vaccine.

Triple H and Stephanie got their second and final shot while KUSHIDA apparently got his first of two shots.

WWE has been airing videos for several weeks now with Superstars encouraging fans to get vaccinated. You can see their videos below-

