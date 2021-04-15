Video: Triple H And Stephanie McMahon, KUSHIDA Get Vaccinated

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and KUSHIDA all revealed on Twitter today that they received the coronavirus vaccine.
Triple H and Stephanie got their second and final shot while KUSHIDA apparently got his first of two shots.
WWE has been airing videos for several weeks now with Superstars encouraging fans to get vaccinated. You can see their videos below-
ワクチン打ちました。 pic.twitter.com/jLvZJHwRvV
— KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) April 14, 2021
Shot ✌️. #Vaccinated https://t.co/vspRK5qqIk pic.twitter.com/UjvQxCX5zQ
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 14, 2021
Officially fully #vaccinated and one step closer to getting back to all of the things I’ve missed these past 12+ months! #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OUEXs8cXAS
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 14, 2021