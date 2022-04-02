Video: Triple H Appears At NXT Stand & Deliver With Tommaso Ciampa

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver saw Tommaso Ciampa wrestle what may have been his final match for the NXT brand as he took a loss to Tony D’Angelo.

As seen below, Triple H made a surprise appearance after the match as fans in the American Airlines Center in Dallas cheered them both on. The segment was only shown to Peacock Premium Plus subscribers, but the announcers replayed a clip from the appearance.

After the loss to D’Angelo, Ciampa stood tall and looked around the crowd as a “thank you Ciampa!” chant rang out. Ciampa then made his exit up the ramp but Triple H came out and they embraced. Triple H said a few words to an emotional Ciampa in his face, and then raised his arm in the air as the ovation continued.

Triple H and Ciampa then shook hands and embraced again before sharing a laugh and leaving together.

Ciampa paid tribute to Triple H during his entrance by doing The Game’s signature pose on the apron.

Ciampa has worked recent main roster dark matches, but he’s also worked WWE Main Event, RAW and SmackDown matches, including the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on last night’s WrestleMania SmackDown. The former NXT Champion has been rumored for a main roster call-up for months now, but there’s still no word on if he’s finally done with NXT.

Stay tuned for more on Ciampa. You can see footage from the loss to D’Angelo below, along with the segment with Triple H: