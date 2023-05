Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight at the WWE Backlash premium live event on Saturday night at San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

This was Bunny’s third wrestling match and his first one-on-one match.

Former WWE stars Savio Vega and Carlito returned during the match to assist Bunny after he was jumped by Judgment Day.

WWE released the following video of Triple H congratulating Bunny after the match: