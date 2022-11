WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently competed in a game of US vs. UK Snack Wars for LADbible’s Sport Bible.

The competition includes Triple H’s first taste of Logan Paul’s Prime drink. Prime squares off against Lucozade. Beef jerky vs. pork scratchings, Nerds vs. liquorice allsorts, KFC’s Popcorn Chicken vs. Scotch egg, and Burger King’s Whopper vs. Greggs’ sausage, bean, and cheese melt are the other US vs. UK snack tests.

The full video is available below: