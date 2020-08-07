Video: Tyson Kidd Runs The Ropes With Natalya In WWE Ring

Fans are now speculating on Tyson Kidd possibly returning to action. His wife Natalya recently posted a video of Kidd on her Instagram, showing the former wrestler training in the ring for the first time in a while.

Kidd signed with WWE in November 2006 but a career-ending neck injury suffered during a dark match with Samoa Joe on June 2015 forced him to retire. He was hired as a WWE producer in June 2017.

Here is the video of Kidd in a WWE ring this week-