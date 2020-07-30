Video: UK Superstar Ridge Holland To Debut On NXT Next Week

Below is a new vignette for WWE NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies). Holland is a former UK rugby player and will make his main NXT brand debut next Wednesday night as he faces off with Oney Lorcan and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat to determine the third spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at “Takeover: XXX” on August 22. That five-man match already has Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis confirmed as the first two entrants.