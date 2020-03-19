VIDEO: Undertaker & Michelle McCool Appear In New PSA With Tigers

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool spent time on a tour of the Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this past weekend.
Taker gave thanks for the tour to Dr. Bhagavan Antle on Instagram and wrote, “Big thanks to @docantle & @myrtlebeachsafari for showing us a great time today!”
McCool added, “Best…..day….EVER!!!!! @myrtlebeachsafari & @docantle at @myrtlebeachsafaritours have the most incredible experience ever! It’s a bucket list item that I’d suggest to the world! @rarespeciesfund is doing amazing work to help save these tigers! Blessed to have learned more about these incredible creatures! #savethetigers #blessed #grateful #myrtlebeachsafari”
“Real talk….in the midst of a lot of chaos, being in nature at @myrtlebeachsafari with these (& many other beauties) all weekend, was pure bliss! Thanks again @docantle & @kodyantle … @undertaker & I had an unforgettable time!,” McCool wrote in another post.
Below are several photos of Taker and McCool spending time with the big cats, and bringing awareness to the Rare Species Fund. You can scroll the Instagram embeds to see the various photos.
Save The Tiger Save The World. @undertaker @mimicalacool #savethetigersavetheworld The tiger stands as the last sentinel of the forest. If we lose the tiger, we will lose a piece of ourselves but if we could save the tiger we could save the world. For the tiger to survive it must have clean clear skies, pristine lakes and rivers plentiful prey animals, lush forests, wide open spaces and people who care. If we save the tiger we can save the world.
