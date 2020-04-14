Video: The Undertaker Participates In “AllInChallenge” On Instagram

Veteran WWE Superstar The Undertaker has accepted the Fanatics “#ALLINCHALLENGE” on social media.

Taker’s Fanatics.com “All In Challenge” page notes that he is offering a dinner and a one-of-a-kind gift from The Deadman. The starting bid was $2,500 but they are up to $3,800 with 3 bids. The auction ends on Friday, April 24.

Taker noted in the video seen below that he is nominating rapper Post Malone and West Coast Choppers’ Jesse James to participate in the challenge. Taker was nominated by entrepreneur and social media personality Gary Vee.

100% of money raised through the game/auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The All In Challenge was created to provide food to those in need – children, elderly and frontline heroes.

The winner of Taker’s game/auction will fly to Austin, Texas with a friend to meet and have a private dinner with The Undertaker. The page notes that you can reminisce on your favorite matches or moments from Taker’s career, and then Taker will gift you one of his custom-made ring jackets worn during his career. The prize delivery time will be mutually agreed upon and determined at a later date when it is safe to do so, likely once the coronavirus pandemic eases up.

“Hey, it’s The Undertaker and I accept your challenge, Gary Vee,” Taker said. “I’m all in on the All In Challenge. You know, when I was just starting out in the wrestling business there were times when I didn’t know where my next meal was coming from, and there was a lot of times where I didn’t have enough money for that meal. So, on a small scale I can understand where a lot of these people are going through and are gonna go through. So, it’s up to us to reach back and pull some people forward. I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this challenge.

“So what I’m going to do bring to the table is dinner with The Undertaker. We can talk all things wrestling and along with that dinner I’m gonna bring one of my iconic ring jackets that I’ve worn at one of the pay-per-views I’ve performed in. This is gonna be the real deal, the actual jacket or robe that I’ve worn at one of our WWE pay-per-views. These things really mean a lot to me, they’ve all been custom made. As far as nominating, I’d like to nominate my boy ‘Posty’ – Post Malone, and builder extraordinaire, master craftsman, Jesse James of West Coast Choppers. Alright, there it is. Let’s get this thing done.”

